Gardaí waiting as Isil bride Lisa Smith to return home with child today

Plans have been finalised to bring her home back on a commercial flight after weeks of negotiations between Irish and Turkish officials.

A group of Department of Foreign Affairs officials and a couple of members of the Army Ranger Wing flew to Turkey yesterday and will accompany Ms Smith back home today.

After she arrives at the airport, she will be met by Garda anti-terrorist officers and be voluntarily taken away for interview or, if she does not agree, she will be arrested under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act. The questioning will form a key part of a lengthy investigation by the Garda Special Branch and military intelligence into Ms Smith's background and activities.

