Gardaí waiting as Isil bride Lisa Smith to return home with child today
Isil sympathiser Lisa Smith is due to arrive back in Dublin this afternoon with her two-year-old daughter.
Plans have been finalised to bring her home back on a commercial flight after weeks of negotiations between Irish and Turkish officials.
A group of Department of Foreign Affairs officials and a couple of members of the Army Ranger Wing flew to Turkey yesterday and will accompany Ms Smith back home today.
After she arrives at the airport, she will be met by Garda anti-terrorist officers and be voluntarily taken away for interview or, if she does not agree, she will be arrested under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act. The questioning will form a key part of a lengthy investigation by the Garda Special Branch and military intelligence into Ms Smith's background and activities.
The investigation is focusing on her movements since she travelled to Syria in 2015. Discussions on her return from Turkey were continuing late last night. It was expected she would arrive back home this afternoon, but sources said there could be minor delays that could cause her return to be postponed until tomorrow.
The Army Ranger Wing members will look after the safety of Ms Smith and her child as she is taken to the airport and then flown back here. As soon as Ms Smith arrives home, gardaí will take control.
It is likely that her daughter will be placed in the care of Ms Smith's family in Dundalk unless there are objections from Tusla, the child and family agency. Members of the family have been in regular contact with the department.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, speaking yesterday at the Garda College in Templemore at a passing-out ceremony, said that plans were in place to ensure the little girl was in good care, but said the case of Ms Smith was a "tricky situation".
Ms Smith will be questioned about her suspected engagement in terrorist activities overseas and can be charged under the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005.
Ms Smith (38), who is from Dundalk, is a former member of the Defence Forces and at one stage worked on the Government Jet as a member of the Air Corps. Other options for flying her home on the Government Jet or on an Air Corps Casa craft were also considered, but it was decided to use a commercial flight.
The Turkish authorities have been anxious to remove foreign fighters from their country since they were moved there after being detained in Syria.
Irish Independent
