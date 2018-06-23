Gardaí using listening device planted in van heard feud plan for 'head shots'

Gardaí using a listening device heard two "foot soldiers" contracted to murder Michael Frazer discuss how they needed to aim for "head shots" or they would not get paid, the Special Criminal Court heard.

Gardaí using a listening device heard two "foot soldiers" contracted to murder Michael Frazer discuss how they needed to aim for "head shots" or they would not get paid, the Special Criminal Court heard.

Gary Gleeson and Stephen Dunne were arrested and charged after armed detectives intercepted their van during an operation targeting organised crime in Dublin in August 2017. There was a loaded firearm in the van and it was ready for use.

A transcript from a conversation between the two men was read to the three-judge court in which Gleeson says: "Aim for the head yeah? have to get him in the head. Head shots or we won't get f***ing paid." Gleeson (34), with an address at Muskerry Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 and Dunne (39), of Meile an Ri Drive in Lucan, Dublin 20 pleaded guilty last month at the non-jury court to possession of a 9mm Luger semi-automatic pistol and 10 rounds of 9mm calibre Sellier and Bellot ammunition with intent to endanger life. The offences were carried out at Naas Road, Crumlin on August 7, 2017.

They had previously been charged with conspiracy to murder Dubliner Michael Frazer (39) between July 28 and August 7 last. At yesterday's sentence hearing Detective Inspector David Gallagher, from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, said gardaí had received confidential information that a criminal gang in Dublin were involved in targeting an unknown individual based in the Drimnagh - which they discovered was Michael Frazer. A Fiat Doblo van with particular wording on it was identified in the Lissadell Avenue area.

They received a warrant to place an audio surveillance device on the van.At 7.45pm of August 7, members of the Special Detective Unit intercepted the van on the Naas Road and the two men were arrested. A loaded firearm was in the van at the time and it was prepared for immediate use, said Det Insp Gallagher. A can of petrol, tissues, a lighter, a number of rubber gloves and a small amount of cocaine were also found.

Gleeson and Dunne were arrested and detained in Crumlin Garda Station. Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh, remanded both men in custody until July 13, when further reports will be submitted to the court.

Irish Independent