Monday 13 August 2018

Gardaí uncover cannabis plants and herb worth €192,000 at grow house in Co Kerry

Cannabis plants were seized by gardaí Photo: Garda Press Office
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardaí have uncovered a cannabis grow house following the search of a premises in Glenbeigh, Co Kerry.

Cannabis plants and herb worth an estimated €192,000 were seized.

Gardaí from the Killarney district executed the search at around 8pm yesterday evening.

Around 140 cannabis plants were discovered.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

