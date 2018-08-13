Gardaí uncover cannabis plants and herb worth €192,000 at grow house in Co Kerry

Gardaí have uncovered a cannabis grow house following the search of a premises in Glenbeigh, Co Kerry.

Cannabis plants and herb worth an estimated €192,000 were seized.

Gardaí from the Killarney district executed the search at around 8pm yesterday evening.

Around 140 cannabis plants were discovered.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

