Gardaí uncover cannabis plants and herb worth €192,000 at grow house in Co Kerry
Gardaí have uncovered a cannabis grow house following the search of a premises in Glenbeigh, Co Kerry.
Cannabis plants and herb worth an estimated €192,000 were seized.
Gardaí from the Killarney district executed the search at around 8pm yesterday evening.
Around 140 cannabis plants were discovered.
The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Online Editors