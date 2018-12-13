Gardaí are appealing to the public for information on a missing 17-year-old boy.

Gardaí trying to trace teen (17) missing for a fortnight

They are trying to trace Ryan Ndede who is missing from Navan in Co. Meath since November 28.

Ryan is described as 5’ 8'', of medium build with tight black hair.

When last seen he was wearing a red puffy jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, and black Adidas runners. He is believed to be in the Drogheda or Balbriggan area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9036100.

Online Editors