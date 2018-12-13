News Irish News

Thursday 13 December 2018

Gardaí trying to trace teen (17) missing for a fortnight

Ryan Ndede is missing from Navan in Co. Meath since November 28
Ryan Ndede is missing from Navan in Co. Meath since November 28
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information on a missing 17-year-old boy.

They are trying to trace Ryan Ndede who is missing from Navan in Co. Meath since November 28.

Ryan is described as 5’ 8'', of medium build with tight black hair.

When last seen he was wearing a red puffy jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, and black Adidas runners. He is believed to be in the Drogheda or Balbriggan area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9036100.

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News