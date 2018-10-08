Gardaí treating stabbing incident as murder, begin door-to-door inquiries

Gardaí are treating a stabbing incident in Cork in which a man died and two other people were left injured as murder.

Gardaí are treating a stabbing incident in Cork in which a man died and two other people were left injured as murder.

The deceased man, who is in his 40s, suffered fatal injuries following an incident at a property at Dan Corkery Place in Macroom shortly before 2am today.

It is understood he suffered stab injuries to his chest.

A second man and a woman, both also aged in their 40s, were also injured in the incident.

The injured man is understood to be a brother of the deceased.

The man is expected to undergo emergency surgery for non-life threatening injuries.

The woman's injuries are not described as serious.

Both were at the scene when the emergency services were notified. All are understood to be Irish.

The emergency services were notified and desperate efforts were made to stabilise the critically injured man at the scene.

However, he was pronounced dead a short time later before he could be transferred to hospital.

Speaking at the scene today, Superintendent Mick Fitzpatrick appealed for anyone in the area who has any information to get in touch with gardaí.

"It is at an early stage of the investigation, but we are treating it as murder," he said at a media briefing.

The superintendent confirmed that gardaí from Macroom responded to the call in the early hours of the morning.

They discovered the body of a man at the scene. The two injured people were taken to Cork University Hospital and Mercy Hospital Cork.

Gardaí hope to speak with both the injured man and woman about the circumstances of what happened once they are medically fit to be interviewed.

Deputy State Pathologist Margaret Bolster is due to carry out a post-mortem at Cork University Hospital today.

"The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination," Supt Fitzpatrick said.

"CCTV in the area will be harvested for the investigation. We have search teams searching the immediate area of the incident.

"My appeal to anyone that was in Dan Corkery Place or the environment between 9pm last night and 2am this morning to contact us if they saw anything suspicious.

"I would appeal to taxi drivers who may have been in the area or anyone with dashcam footage."

Door-to-door inquiries began this morning in the housing estate to determine if anyone heard or saw anything suspicious.

Gardaí are also investigating if the tragedy is in any way linked to an incident in Macroom early last week when a row erupted on the street between a number of individuals.

Online Editors