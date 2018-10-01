An investigation is under way after three friends died in a boating tragedy off the south-west coast last night.

Gardaí tracing last known movements of three friends killed in boat tragedy

Two of the men were aged in their 30s while the third was aged in his late 40s. All three were originally from Latvia.

The alarm was raised shortly after 6pm when a member of the public saw an up-turned boat off the Coonanna Peninsula, near Cahersiveen, Co Kerry.

A major search and rescue operation was launched with emergency services rushing to the scene.

The body of one man was found almost immediately by an Irish Coast Guard crew.

The remains of the two other men were recovered several hundred metres from the shoreline.

Tragedy: The scene at Coonanna Harbour where three anglers died yesterday. Photo: Don MacMonagle

All three men were wearing life-jackets when they were found.

Post-mortem examinations are expected to be carried out on the bodies today.

Gardaí believe the men were on a fishing trip when tragedy struck and were last night attempting to contact the men's families.

Local sources said the trio regularly went fishing.

Gardaí are now carrying out an investigation into the tragedy along with other agencies, including the Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB).

While the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, at this stage it is believed to have been a freak accident.

The alarm was raised about 6.20pm yesterday when a member of the public reported seeing an upturned rigid inflatable boat (RIB) in the water near Coonanna Pier.

The Marine Rescue Co-ordination Centre at Valentia Head then dispatched several different units to the incident.

A lifeboat from Valentia, the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard Rescue 115 helicopter and a Coast Guard unit from Iveragh all attended the scene yesterday.

All three casualties were recovered by the R115 helicopter, with the first man brought ashore to Coonanna Pier to a waiting ambulance crew.

The other two men were brought to Kerry Airport, and the three casualties were then transferred to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

Post-mortem examinations are expected to be carried out at the hospital today and gardaí will prepare a file for the coroner in relation to the fatal incident.

Gardaí are now trying to piece together the last known movements of the three men.

They have appealed for anyone who may have seen the men leaving the south Kerry coastline late yesterday morning to contact them.

Weather conditions in the area were said to be fresh with swells of up to three metres.

Coonanna Pier is popular with fishermen and anglers, lying to the north of Cahersiveen and just off one of the most popular stretches of the Ring of Kerry.

The MCIB is currently carrying out an investigation into a separate fatal maritime incident in August at Cromane Point, Castlemaine Harbour, not far from the scene of last night's tragedy.

