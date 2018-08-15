Garda 'Tour de Force' group to cycle 500km in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland

The Garda Tour de Force cycling group who have donated well over €1m to charity over the past two decades are on another fundraising drive.

The Garda Tour de Force cycling group who have donated well over €1m to charity over the past two decades are on another fundraising drive.

This time it is to raise much needed funds for Down Syndrome Ireland.

Next month, they will by cycling 500km through Alsace in France from Basel in Switzerland to Strasbourg.

The garda group will be given assistance by their colleagues in the French police and yesterday they announced details of their latest fund-raising drive at the French Ambassador’s residence in Dublin 4.

The Garda Tour De Force consists of members of An Garda Siochana and friends who cycle annually to raise funds to aid Irish charities and have been cycling since 1991 in aid of various charities.

Speaking ahead of yesterday’s event which was attended by Assistant Commissioner John O’ Driscoll, the French ambassador Stephane Crouzat paid tribute in a statement to the participant’s endeavours.

“The embassy of France in Ireland has always maintained an excellent working relationship with An Garda Siochana and has always benefited from their expertise during public events such as Bastille Day or this year’s screening of the World Cup at the Residence De France,” Mr Crouzat said.

“As such, we are delighted to support this year’s Garda Tour De Force as they will cycle through Alasce in order to raise funds in support of Down Syndrome Ireland,” he added.

Last year Garda Tour De Force cycled 500 km’s through Portugal from Lisbon to Porto with the assistance of their counterparts in the Portuguese police in aid of Pieta House which is a charity for the prevention of self-harm and suicide.

Since 1991, charities that have benefited from the endeavours of ‘Garda Tour De Force’ are: Crumlin Children’s Hospital , ‘Debra Ireland’, ‘Aware’, ‘The Irish Heart Foundation’, ‘Canteen’, ‘The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland’, ‘Cystic Fibrosis Ireland’, ‘Marie Keating Foundation’,’ Laura Lynn’, ‘Age Action’, ‘St. John of Gods (Re Nua)’ and ‘Trust’, which cares for the homeless in Dublin’s inner city.

Online Editors