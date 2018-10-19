Gardaí to carry out speed checks in more than 1,000 areas as part of National Slow Down Day

National Slow Down day got underway this morning as gardai aim to crackdown on speeding.

Gardai will be carrying out speed checks in over 1,000 enforcement zones from 7am this morning until 7am Saturday morning.

The operation aims to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on roads.

From 1 January to 31 August this year, there have been more than 85,457 speeding detections.

Chief Executive of the Road Safety Authority Moyagh Murdock urged all drivers to support the initiative by easing off their accelerator.

"Inappropriate speed is a factor in a third of fatal crashes each year and those most at risk from speeding are vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists," she said.

She added: "Initiatives such as this are very important as we head into the winter months, when the weather deteriorates and roads are more likely to be wet.

"This means increased stopping distances when braking, so slow down and leave a greater distance between you and the vehicle in front. It’s also vital that your tyres are roadworthy.

"Remember brakes stop your wheels, but it’s your tyres that stop your car."

