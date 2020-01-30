Garda suspended and arrested over alleged sexual assault

A Garda has been suspended after being arrested over an alleged sexual assault.

A Garda has been suspended after being arrested over an alleged sexual assault.

The serving member has been detained for questioning at a station in the Midlands today in relation to the allegation.

The officer is not based in the division where he is being quizzed, and is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Garda Headquarters have confirmed that the member has been suspended from duty.

A spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána can confirm that a serving member of An Garda Síochána was suspended today from duty and arrested in relation to an investigation of an assault.

“He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the Midlands.

“No further information is available at this time.”

Online Editors