Garda Supt David Taylor suspended from duty following Disclosures Tribunal findings

Former garda press officer Dave Taylor has been suspended from duty in the wake of the findings of the Charleton Tribunal which were highly critical of his actions in relation to garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

Independent.ie understands that Supt Taylor was made aware of the decision today.

In last week's damning report Mr Justice Charleton said he had the gravest difficulty in accepting his evidence as anything approximating to the truth.

He added that it would be inconceivable if he were not to also now face a serious Garda disciplinary inquiry.

In the report, Mr Justice Charleton found former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan engaged, with the aid of Supt Taylor, in a campaign of false and defamatory statements against the whistleblower.

It said Sgt McCabe was a genuine person who had the interests of the people of Ireland uppermost in his mind when he highlighted penalty points abuses and other policing shortcomings.

But instead of being lauded by his then commissioner, he was targeted by "a frontal attack" during 2013 and 2014 to "head off" what Mr Callinan saw as "the undermining of standards of duty and loyalty to which he had devoted his career".

Mr Callinan felt his rights as he saw them, both as data controller of Garda information and as commander of his subordinates, would be breached if Sgt McCabe appeared at the Dáil Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

In particular, the plan followed by Mr Callinan and Supt Taylor was to spread information about a historic allegation of child sexual assault the report said.

The DPP found no offence of any kind had been disclosed against Sgt McCabe and that there was no basis for any prosecution.

The garda press office has confirmed this afternoon that a garda officer has been suspended, but it would not verify the identity of that person.

"A garda officer has been suspended from duty. As this is an employment matter An Garda Siochana will not comment further on the identity of that particular individual," said a garda spokesman.

Online Editors