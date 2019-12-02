Gardaí stop tractor driven by boy (12) on town street

Gardaí have expressed their relief after a tractor driven by a 12-year-old was intercepted safely in Co Meath in the early hours of yesterday.

The child was being accompanied by an eight-year-old and a 15-year-old in the tractor when it was stopped by gardaí at 12.30am in Trim, Co Meath.

A post on Meath Crime Prevention Facebook page reads: "Members from Unit C Meath Roads Policing stopped this John Deere tractor at 00.30am this morning in Trim town.

"They found three boys in the cab.

