Gardaí speak to juvenile after scrambler bike lands on sunbather's head in Dublin park

A 39-year-old man is fighting for his life after being struck by the scrambler type motorbike.

Gardai believe the man was sunbathing with a female friend in Darndale Park when he was struck on the head at about 2pm on June 9.

The, as of yet unidentified man, is in a critical condition at Beaumont hospital. Gardai in Coolock are currently interviewing a number of witnesses to establish how the incident occurred.