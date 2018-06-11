Gardaí speak to juvenile after scrambler bike lands on sunbather's head in Dublin park
The man was believed to have been sunbathing with a friend when the incident happened
Gardaí have spoken to a juvenile (16) who was the suspected driver of a scrambler bike involved in a serious incident on Saturday.
A 39-year-old man is fighting for his life after being struck by the scrambler type motorbike.
Gardai believe the man was sunbathing with a female friend in Darndale Park when he was struck on the head at about 2pm on June 9.
The, as of yet unidentified man, is in a critical condition at Beaumont hospital. Gardai in Coolock are currently interviewing a number of witnesses to establish how the incident occurred.
Witnesses say the man was lying on the grass with his friend when the scrambler bike being ridden by a man came over the crest of a hill and became airborne, and then landed on his head.
Investigating Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01-666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 -666 111 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors