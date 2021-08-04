| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Garda silence on Kingsmill Massacre ‘protects informers who went on to murder again’

Atrocity: Alan Black recovering in hospital Expand
Alan Black in 2011 Expand

Close

Atrocity: Alan Black recovering in hospital

Atrocity: Alan Black recovering in hospital

Alan Black in 2011

Alan Black in 2011

/

Atrocity: Alan Black recovering in hospital

Suzanne Breen

The sole survivor of the Kingsmill Massacre has criticised gardaí for failing to answer key questions about the getaway vehicle used by the IRA killers and intelligence on suspects.

Alan Black, who was shot 18 times, said he believed the force was protecting informers who may be linked to other atrocities.

“The inquest opened in 2015. We are still waiting on gardaí disclosing crucial intelligence information. It is holding up the inquest. The whole thing stinks to high heaven,” he said.

Most Watched

Privacy