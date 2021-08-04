Garda silence on Kingsmill Massacre ‘protects informers who went on to murder again’

The sole survivor of the Kingsmill Massacre has criticised gardaí for failing to answer key questions about the getaway vehicle used by the IRA killers and intelligence on suspects.

Alan Black, who was shot 18 times, said he believed the force was protecting informers who may be linked to other atrocities.

“The inquest opened in 2015. We are still waiting on gardaí disclosing crucial intelligence information. It is holding up the inquest. The whole thing stinks to high heaven,” he said.

“The British government has been rightly condemned for cover-ups and collusion. My experience suggests that Dublin is every bit as bad.

“Countless pledges have been made by the South over the past six years, but they haven’t delivered. I am 77 years old, I can’t wait much longer.”

In 2015, then Taoiseach Enda Kenny met the Kingsmill families in Bessbrook and pledged full disclosure on the attack from Irish security files.

Mr Black said: “That promise hasn’t been kept. The South is crucial to the Kingsmill investigation. The gunmen used it as their base, weapons were recovered there and the green Bedford getaway van was hijacked and dumped there.

“I am disgusted and angry at the lack of cooperation. Dublin has not lived up to its word.”

When contacted, a garda spokeswoman said: “An Garda Síochána does not comment on remarks made by third parties.

“An Garda Síochána is committed to and continues to assist the Northern Ireland authorities in historical investigations.”

Karen Armstrong, whose brother John McConville (20) was one of the 10 Protestant workmen shot dead by the side of the road in the 1976 attack in south Co Armagh, said: “All sorts of promises have been made to us over the years about the gardaí helping us in every possible way, but we have been let down.

“At least three of those involved in Kingsmill were living in the Republic.

“I believe they have been protected. People in powerful positions knew from the beginning who was responsible, but there has been no interest on either side of the border in bringing them to justice.

“We have been met with a wall of silence. It felt at the inquest like they’re stringing us along.

“We have heard so many excuses and been overwhelmed by legal argument. We just want Dublin to disclose the material it has.”

Solicitor Barry O’Donnell, of KRW Law, said: “Garda cooperation and meaningful engagement is paramount to assisting the coroner in investigating the murderous acts at Kingsmill.

“Our clients are angry and frustrated at the delay by the Garda in answering questions previously submitted to them on evidential and intelligence matters.

“The Dublin Government needs to step up to the plate and deliver on its commitments to Karen Armstrong, the other bereaved families and Alan Black.”

Mr O’Donnell expressed serious concern that the inquest had heard “very little intelligence” on the Kingsmill perpetrators, despite them living openly in the Republic.

“It is my view that An Garda Síochána are holding back intelligence on key suspects involved in the massacre of 10 working-class factory workers,” he said.

“It is also my view that these suspects were allowed to commit further murders many years after Kingsmill, becoming what has been referred to as ‘super-terrorists’. This intelligence agenda needs laid bare so that truth and justice has a chance and is not cloaked in the smokescreen of the amnesty proposals.”

Nine of the 10 Kingsmill families walked out of the inquest last year over the refusal to name two IRA suspects.

Only Ms Armstrong remained, and she has been supported in court by Mr Black.

He said: “My daughter Karen has told me I should take a back seat now, but I can’t just sit at home with my feet up.

“I owe it to the boys who died to stay and fight for them.

“But it takes its toll. I’ve been so frustrated by the inquest. I firmly believe that at least one of those involved went on to become a prolific killer.

“Had he been brought to justice for Kingsmill and put behind bars, other lives could have been saved.”

Mr Black said he completely opposed the British government’s plans to introduce an amnesty for Troubles-related offences and to end legacy inquests and investigations.

“I don’t believe it would happen in any other country in the world,” he said. “It flies in the face of everything that is moral and decent.

“Families all over Northern Ireland have been let down. The government is effectively saying that they don’t matter. I may be enraged about it, but I am not shocked, given Boris Johnson’s abysmal track record.”

The targeted workers, from Glenanne textile factory, were travelling in a red minibus to their Bessbrook homes when a man with a torch waved them down at Kingsmill.

The only Catholic was told to run down the road as IRA members opened fire on the Protestant men.