Two detective gardaí who lost a submachine gun on a busy Dublin street should not face any sanctions.

Gardaí 'should not be disciplined' over submachine gun lost on street in capital

A public interest investigation was launched by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) last July after the firearm was found near Harcourt Street in the city centre by a member of the public.

The submachine gun was not loaded, and GSOC said that, contrary to reports at the time, the civilian did not travel on the Luas to hand the firearm in at Store Street garda station.

The firearm belonged to gardaí attached to an elite national unit based at Harcourt Square.

The GSOC probe was launched following media reports of the incident which occurred on July 10 last year. It has now ruled that the two detectives at the centre of the probe should not face any disciplinary proceedings.

GSOC investigators used reconstructions of the events to assist their inquiry.

The Ombudsman said that, on the balance of probabilities, the car boot in which the unloaded submachine gun was placed was closed over when the driver started the car's engine.

