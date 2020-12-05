Garda seriously injured in hit-and-run on M1

A garda has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in Co Louth.

Dundalk Garda Roads Policing unit stopped a car on the M1 at Jonesborough while carrying out a routine mobile speed check at approximately 1.45pm on Saturday.

Gardai said the car initially stopped but drove away from the scene, injuring a garda who had got out of a patrol car to speak with the driver.

The garda, who is based in the Dundalk district, was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

His injuries are serious but not thought to be life-threatening.

The motorway was closed to traffic for a short time but has since reopened.

The driver and car have not yet been found and inquires are ongoing.

Gardai at Dundalk are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to road users with camera footage, including dashcam, from along the M1 at the time of the incident to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station 042 938 8400, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Online Editors