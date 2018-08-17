Gardaí in Louth and Cork have made two arrests following two seperate seizures of cocaine thought to be worth more than €100,000.

Gardaí seize over 100k worth of cocaine in separate seizures

A man in his 20s has been arrested and charged after being found carrying more than €45,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Cork yesterday afternoon.

At around 2pm Gardaí on patrol noticed a man acting suspiciously on MacCurtain Street and upon seeing Gardaí tried to hide in a doorway.

He was found to be in possession of €45,000 worth of suspected cocaine (pending analysis) and was arrested.

He was detained and brought to Mayfield Garda Station where he was subsequently charged and is to appear before Cork City District Court at 10.30am this morning.

Elsewhere in Louth, Gardaí assisted by the Armed Support Unit seized €68,000 in the Knockbridge area of Dundalk yesterday afternoon.

A 26-year-old man was detained and brought to Dundalk Garda Station where he was later charged under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He will appear at a special sitting of Cavan District Court at 11am this morning.

