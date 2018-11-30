Gardaí seize number of homemade firearms in Kerry house raid

GARDAI have seized a number of homemade firearms after raiding a house in Kerry.

GARDAI have seized a number of homemade firearms after raiding a house in Kerry.

The weapons were recovered along with a quantity of ammunition as part of an investigation by gardai based in Tralee.

The firearms will be examined by ballistics gardai to establish if they were capable of being used.

A foreign national, who is understood to be Eastern European and aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene.

He was quizzed for firearms offences at Tralee Garda Station in relation to the seizure.

A source told Independent.ie: “At this stage gardai do not believe that these homemade devices were to be used for organised crime, but investigations are ongoing.”

It is believed the arrested man is a “firearm enthusiast” who was storing the homemade devices.

A garda spokesman said: “During the search Gardaí discovered a number of apparent homemade firearm devices and a quantity of ammunition. The scene was preserved for technical and forensic examination.

“The man was arrested at the scene at detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Tralee Garda Station.

“He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP,” the spokesman added.

Online Editors