Gardaí have seized more than €140,000 worth of drugs and ammunition as part of an operation targeting drug dealing in the Limerick area.

Gardaí seize more than €140k worth of drugs and ammunition in Limerick

Yesterday, local gardai carried out a raid of a premises in the Castleconnell area and arrested three men.

During a search of the property €20,000 worth of cannabis herb and €120,000 worth of cocaine were recovered.

A quantity of MDMA and a number of shotgun cartridges were also seized in the operation.

Two males in their 20s, along with a third man in his 30s, were arrested during the searches.

They are currently being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at separate garda stations in Limerick.

The operation was led by the Divisional Drugs Unit who were supported by officers from Henry Street and Roxboro Road garda stations.

Gardai said the raids are part of "ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of drugs" in the area.

