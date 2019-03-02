Gardaí seize €320,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis

Gardai seized an estimated €320,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine in Limerick yesterday.

A man (18) and a woman (47) were arrested in connection with the drug seizure and are currently detained at Henry St Garda Station in Limerick.

An estimated street value of €320,000 of cannabis herb and cocaine were found, which are subject to analysis, at searches carried out in the Moyross, Coonagh Lower and Castletroy areas of Limerick.

The man and woman were arrested by gardaí from the Divisional Drug Unit, Mayorstone Crime Unit and the Garda Armed Support Unit under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Online Editors