Gardai in Louth have seized €250,000 in cash as part of an ongoing operation targeting organised crime gangs.

Gardai in Louth have seized €250,000 in cash as part of an ongoing operation targeting organised crime gangs.

Yesterday, gardai conducted searches of buildings and the surrounding areas of a halting site at Mell in Drogheda.

An amount of suspected cocaine worth an estimated €5,000 was also seized.

No arrests were made and investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors