Gardaí seize €20k of cocaine in operation targeting low-level cartel dealers

GARDAI have seized approximately €20,000 worth of cocaine as part of an ongoing operation targeting low-level cartel dealers in south Dublin.

Last night, gardai attached to the Sundrive Road drug unit raided a house in the Walkinstown area as part of a continuing investigation.

During the search around 1/4kg of cocaine, with an estimated street value of €20,000, was seized by officers.

A man in his 40s was arrested in relation to the seizure and was detained at Sundrive Road garda station.

He was quizzed for several hours in relation to the bust and later released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the DPP.

A source told Independent.ie that the drugs were recovered during an ongoing operation targeting low-level dealers linked to the Kinahan crime gang.

"Gardai suspect these drugs were to be sold around the Dublin 12 area by people working on behalf of the cartel’s Dublin associates.

"It shows local units are continuing their efforts to disrupt the day-to-day operations of the crime gang, along with national units," the source said.

Follow-up investigations into yesterday’s drug bust are also ongoing.

Online Editors