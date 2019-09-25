Gardaí seeking public's help in tracing missing 13-year-old boy Eoin Kennedy

The family of a 13-year-old boy are “seriously concerned” for his safety after he vanished from his home in Co Wexford today.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Eoin Kennedy (13), who was last seen this morning in his hometown of Gorey.

It is believed he may have travelled to the Donnybrook area in Dublin.

He is described as being 5’7’’ in height and of slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a beige Adidas hoody with stripes on the arms, and tracksuit bottoms with black vertical stripes on the legs.

He was also wearing black and white Nike runners.

Gardaí and Eoin’s family have serious concerns for him and ask anyone who has seen the 13-year-old or who can assist in locating him to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9421222, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

