A woman is fighting for her life after she was struck by a car at a roundabout.

A woman is fighting for her life after she was struck by a car at a roundabout.

Gardaí seeking dash cam footage as pedestrian (22) struck by car fights for her life

The 22-year-old sustained serious head injuries in the collision, which occurred at about 9am yesterday in Swords, north Dublin.

Gardaí say she was attempting to cross a two-lane road on the R132 near the Pavilions Shopping Centre when she was struck. Emergency crews, including Dublin Fire Brigade, were sent to the scene.

The woman was taken to Beaumont Hospital with serious head injuries. The driver of the other car was not injured. Road closures were put in place pending a full forensic examination.

Dangerous Independent Councillor Anne Devitt described the busy five-exit roundabout as "very dangerous".

"Obviously, I don't want to speculate how this incident occurred, but I know that cars travel at fast speeds at this roundabout," she said. "If you're coming up the Malahide road at this junction then you're at risk.

"It's a very upsetting thing to have happened and I hope this young woman makes a full recovery."

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses who saw the collision.

In particular, they are seeking film footage, and asking drivers and cyclists with dash cams or GoPros to contact them. Cllr Philip Lynam told the Irish Independent that he believes there may be many witnesses in relation to the accident.

"It happened at a time when many people would be driving to work or using public transport," he said. "I urge anyone who saw anything to go to the guards.

"Local businesses with CCTV footage may also be of assistance."

Irish Independent