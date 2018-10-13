Gardaí seek public's help in tracing missing man (66)

Gardaí in Kilmainham are seeking the publics assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 66-year-old man last seen on Monday, October 8.

Des O’Brien (66) was last seen at approximately 3.45pm on Monday when he left his home.

He was later spotted on CCTV on Emmet Road, Dublin 8.

Des is described as 5" 2' in height, with grey hair and clean shaven. When last seen he was wearing a dark bomber jacket with a fur type collar, a dark red jumper, blue jeans and blue canvas runners with white soles.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen Des or who may know of his whereabouts to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on (01) 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

