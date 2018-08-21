Gardaí seek public's help in locating missing teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating the whereabouts of 15-year-old Elaine Sweeney, who is missing from Dublin since August 19.

Elaine was last seen on Jervis St Dublin 1 at approximately 3.30pm.

She is described as 5' 2", slight build with long brown hair, brown eyes and wearing stonewashed jeans, red top and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store St Garda Station on 01-6668000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors