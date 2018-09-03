Gardaí seek public’s help in locating missing teenage boy (15)

Gardaí in Dublin have asked for the public's help in locating 15-year-old John Donovan who has been missing from the Dublin 1 area of the city since August 31st.

John is described as being 5' 7" in height, of medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey jacket with navy jeans and a grey cap. He is known to frequent the Dublin City Centre areas.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on (01) 666-8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

