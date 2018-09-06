Gardaí seek public’s help in locating missing boy (15)

Gardaí have asked the public for help in locating a 15-year-old boy missing from Newbridge, Co Kildare since Sunday.

Michael McDonagh (15) was last seen at around 5pm on Sunday, September 2.

He is described as being 5’10” in height with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie top and black runners.

Michael is known to frequent the Kilkenny and Carlow areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Newbridge on 045 - 440180, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors