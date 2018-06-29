Gardai are seeking the publics helping in locating a teenage girl missing from her home since Monday.

Gardaí seek help in tracing teenager missing from her Dublin home

17-year-old Vicky O'Leary has not been seen since she went missing from her home in Tallaght, Dublin 24, on Monday, 25th June 2018.

Vicky is described as 5'4'', with long brown hair and blue eyes. When she was last seen she was wearing black shorts, a black top and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000.

