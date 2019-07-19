Gardaí seek help in tracing missing 17-year-old Dubliner

Gardaí are asking for the public’s help in tracing 17-year-old John Donovan, who is missing from his home in Ballymun, Dublin 11.

John was last seen on Wednesday July 10, 2019. He is 5’10” tall, of medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes and has a scar on the back of his neck.

When last seen he was wearing grey shorts, grey hoodie, black cap, and blue-and-white runners.

Anyone who has seen John or who can assist in locating him should contact Ballymun Garda Station on (01) 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

