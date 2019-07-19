Gardaí seek help in three separate missing teenager cases

Gardaí are asking for the public’s help in three separate missing persons cases.

John Donovan, 17, is missing from his home in Ballymun, Dublin 11.

John was last seen on Wednesday July 10, 2019. He is 5’10” tall, of medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes and has a scar on the back of his neck.

When last seen he was wearing grey shorts, grey hoodie, black cap, and blue-and-white runners.

Anyone who has seen John or who can assist in locating him should contact Ballymun Garda Station on (01) 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Navan are trying to find Kayla Wearon, 15, who has been missing from the Navan area of Co Meath since Wednesday, July 17.

She is described as being approximately 5'3 inches in height of a slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9036400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

In Portlaoise, gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Jordan O'Driscoll, 17, who has been missing from the Portarlington area of Co Laois since Monday, July 8.

He is described as being approximately 5'2 inches in height of a slim build, with fair hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

