Gardaí are appealing for help in the search of a Co Kilkenny man who has been missing since yesterday.

Gardaí seek help in search for missing Co Kilkenny man (52) 'driving distinctive jeep'

David Kelly (52) is described as being 5ft 9’ in height, of thin build, with short grey hair.

Gardaí report David to drive a distinctive Black Mitsubishi Jeep. The vehicle has a large amount of chrome trimming and has an image on the rear window of ‘The Joker’ from the Batman Comics with the words ‘Why so Serious’ written underneath it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

