Gardaí searching for teenage girl missing since last week
Gardaí are trying to locate a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week.
Natasha McNeill was last seen on May 1 in Clonmel, Co Tipperary at around 4pm.
She is described as 5'2'' in height and of slim build. She has brown hair and tattoos on her right ankle and wrists.
When last seen she was wearing a grey top, grey tracksuit bottoms and white runners.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
Online Editors