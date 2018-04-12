Gardaí searching for teenage girl (17) last seen four days ago
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old girl.
Katie Hughes was last seen on April 8 at around 5.30pm in Dun Laoghaire, south Dublin.
She is described as being 5'6'' tall and of slim build.
When last seen she was wearing a black zipped hooded top, black boots, a black jacket and denim shorts.
Anyone who has seen Katie or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors