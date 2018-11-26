Gardaí searching for missing teenage girl (16)

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in finding a missing teenage girl.

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in finding a missing teenage girl.

Roza Jakubowska (16) was last seen on Friday, November 23 at around 2.45pm in the Sherrard Street area of Dublin 1.

She is described as being 5ft 5'' in height, of slim build with long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a red fur sleeveless gilet, black dress, blue denim shirt and grey boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666-8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Online Editors