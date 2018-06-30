Gardaí searching for missing teenage girl (14)

Gardaí are searching for a 14-year-old who has been reported missing from her home in Tallaght, Dublin.

Serena Kelly was last seen at Westpark, Tallaght on June 28.

She is described as being 5'4'' in height, of slim build, with blues eyes and dyed blonde hair.

Anyone who has seen Serena or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-6666000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors