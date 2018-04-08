Gardaí searching for man (45) last seen leaving work
Gardaí in Galway are searching for a man who has been missing since Saturday.
Michael Cunniffe (45), from Tuam, was last seen when he left work at Parkmore Industrial Estate late last night.
He is described as being 5'6'' in height, of medium build and has short brown hair.
When last seen he was wearing a maroon hoodie, black jeans and white runners.
He is believed to be driving his car, a black Seat Ibiza, registration number 06 D 6792.
Anyone who can assist in locating Michael is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
Online Editors