Gardai have sealed off an area of Greencastle Drive in Coolock in Dublin after a suspect device was found taped to the door of a car.

Gardaí seal off area in Coolock after suspect device found taped to car door

The army bomb squad are currently at the scene and the garda cordon has been extended to the end of the road.

The suspect device can be seen stuck into the side of the door of the silver hatchback.

The situation is ongoing.

More to follow

Online Editors