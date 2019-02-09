The country's latest gun murder victim has been named as father-of-three John Lawless (39), who was shot dead on his way to work yesterday morning.

Gardaí say murder of dad on way to work not feud-related

Gardaí have confirmed they are exploring a number of lines of inquiry into his killing but do not at this stage believe it is connected to serious organised crime.

Mr Lawless himself was not linked to any ongoing gangland feud in the capital or to high-level crime.

One motive being looked at is that the shooting was linked to a local issue, with "all the indications" pointing to the locality where he lived.

Supt Gerard Donnelly, of Coolock garda station, said "he was not a person known to us for serious criminal activity".

He also revealed that a silver Ford Focus vehicle that has been linked to the shooting was stolen from the Santry area on New Year's Day.

Mr Lawless was described as a family man whose partner is expecting their fourth child.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau carried out a forensic examination of the scene throughout yesterday morning, and have focused on the area where the gun victim's body was discovered.

"Shortly after the shooting, a burnt-out car was discovered at Greenwood Avenue. This car is described as a silver Ford Focus, with a 132 registration number.

"Now, we believe this car may have some connection with the shooting incident," Supt Donnelly said. "This is a car which we believe was stolen on January 1 this year in the Santry area.

"Two scenes were examined, the scene at Marigold Crescent where the shooting took place and the scene at Greenwood Avenue where the car was located. These scenes were examined by the Garda Technical Bureau.

"At this stage, we have no known motive for this shooting. Mr Lawless left his home [yesterday] morning on the way to work.

"He is not a person who was known to us for involvement in serious criminal activity," he said, adding that gardaí were satisfied there was no criminal link.

He also appealed for any person who may have witnessed the shooting, or any motorist who witnessed the silver car driving from Darndale to Greenwood Avenue.

"We will adjust our policing arrangements in accordance with the investigation as it progresses.

"We have a number of lines of inquiry which are pointing in a number of directions at the moment and we are exploring all avenues.

"No firearm has been recovered We believe it is a handgun from the ammunition we picked up at the scene."

Irish Independent