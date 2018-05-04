Garda rushed to hospital after being stabbed, suspect arrested
A SUSPECT has been arrested after a member of gardai was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Galway this afternoon.
Gardai are still at the scene of the incident in Oranmore, which is understood to have taken place in the past hour.
The injured garda is a member of the Armed Support Unit.
His injuries are not life threatening and he is being treated at Galway University Hospital.
"Gardai are at the scene of an incident in which a garda was injured," a spokesman said.
"He has since been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
"A suspect has been arrested in relation to this incident and is currently detained at Mill Street Station," he added.
Online Editors