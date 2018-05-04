Garda rushed to hospital after being stabbed, suspect arrested

Gardai are still at the scene of the incident in Oranmore, which is understood to have taken place in the past hour.

His injuries are not life threatening and he is being treated at Galway University Hospital.

The injured garda is a member of the Armed Support Unit.

"Gardai are at the scene of an incident in which a garda was injured," a spokesman said.

"He has since been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.