Gardaí reviewing CCTV footage in missing Crusader investigation

Vandals broke into a Dublin church vault and decapitated an 800-year-old Crusader before fleeing with the head.

Vandals broke into a Dublin church vault and decapitated an 800-year-old Crusader before fleeing with the head.

A Garda investigation into the break-in is under way after significant damage was caused to several preserved bodies at St Michan's Church in the city centre.

The body of a nun which has been in the crypt for 300 years was trashed and her head turned the wrong way around, while a skull was also stolen.

The vandals also severed the head of an 800-year-old Crusader and are believed to have fled the scene with the head.

The Church of Ireland's Archdeacon for Dublin, the Venerable David Pierpoint, described the damage as "vandalism and sacrilege".

The archdeacon also raised concerns about the Crusader's head, which could disintegrate after being removed from the crypt where it was being preserved.

"I went down to the vault and discovered a pretty gruesome scene down there. It is pretty bad. They have damaged - the perpetrators of this vandalism, sacrilege, desecration - they have turned over some of the bodies.

"The body of a nun who is there for about 300 odd years. She has been pretty much trashed, her head has been turned around the wrong way.

"But the worst thing is the Crusader - who's mummified -body is down there.

"It's 800 years there and his body has been pretty much smashed up and his head has been severed from his neck," Archdeacon Pierpoint said.

Gardaí based at the Bridewell are investigating the break-in, which occurred between 7pm on Saturday and 8pm on Sunday.

CCTV footage which captured the vandals entering the vault is also being reviewed.

"It's just a very sad day and we're completely devastated by what has happened.

"There's property in the crypts that keeps them preserved for so long. But once it's exposed to the extremities of the outside world, my fear is the longer it takes before the head is returned or recovered, then the head will just disintegrate," he said.

The Archbishop of Dublin for the Church of Ireland, the Most Reverend Michael Jackson, appealed for those responsible to return the head of the Crusader.

"I am shocked that someone would target this ancient burial place and desecrate the remains of those lying within it.

"Not only have these individuals desecrated the sacred crypt but they have destroyed these historic mummies which have been preserved in St Michan's for hundreds of years.

"I would appeal to those responsible to examine their consciences and return the head of the Crusader to its rightful place," he said.

Irish Independent