Detectives are investigating an allegation of a serious sexual assault in Dublin over the weekend.

Gardaí reviewing CCTV as woman alleges sexual assault by group of men close to Luas stop

A woman alleged she was attacked by a number of men on the city's southside, having taken a Luas into town earlier that day. She was found near a property in Rialto, Dublin 8, in a distressed state and gardaí were later called.

It is understood the incident is alleged to have happened near the Luas stop at Rialto on Friday evening, although inquiries to determine the exact location of the assault are ongoing.

Over the weekend the matter was formally reported to gardaí at Rathfarnham who are carrying out a probe into the alleged sexual assault.

It is understood the woman had taken a Luas from Dundrum into the city earlier that day, before being found at Rialto by the occupants of a house.

The woman has alleged a number of men sexually assaulted her, and gardaí have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries in Rialto to find out more about the incident.

Detectives are also understood to have been reviewing CCTV from the area as well as the Luas stop.

A source last night said that a formal statement had not yet been made in relation to the serious sex assault. A Garda spokeswoman confirmed investigations are ongoing.

"Gardaí in Rathfarnham are investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred on Friday evening, June 7, 2019, in Rialto."

Over the weekend gardaí had been in the area conducting inquiries.

One local resident, who did not wish to be named, said that a garda had knocked on her door looking for witnesses in relation to the alleged incident which had happened "in broad daylight".

No arrests have yet been made and gardaí are continuing with their investigations today.

