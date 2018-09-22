Gardaí review security at Áras after intruder 'walked unchallenged into President Higgins' office'

Gardaí are reviewing security measures at Áras an Uachtaráin after a woman is understood to have walked into the President's residence unchallenged.

Gardaí are reviewing security measures at Áras an Uachtaráin after a woman is understood to have walked into the President's residence unchallenged.

The incident, which occurred last Friday has sparked a review of the security arrangements for President Michael D Higgins.

The woman, who was reportedly a housing protester, is said to have simply driven through the Aras grounds, walked unchallenged through the official residence and confronted the President, according to the Irish Daily Mail.

Gardaí confirmed to Independent.ie today that a Chief Superintendent is now conducting a review of security measures, while another Chief Superintendent is investigating the incident.

They added that they "do not comment on the detail of security arrangements for the President".

The woman is believed to have found the President working in an office near the main lobby and confronted him about the housing crisis.

It is understood President Michael D Higgins engaged her in conversation before gardaí arrived and removed her from the residence.

There were no arrests made as "the President did not want the matter to be taken further".

Online Editors