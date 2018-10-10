A garda on patrol evacuated a historic building that went up in flames early this morning.

Garda 'rescued couple from burning building', two men arrested in connection with fire

The fire broke out shortly before 9.30am on John Street, Kilkenny.

Gardaí and emergency services, including four fire brigade units, attended the blaze in the well-known historic building which is currently disused.

It is understood a garda on patrol noticed the smoke and raised the alarm, before rescuing a couple who were sleeping inside.

Gardaí have arrested two men in connection with the blaze.

They are currently detained at Kilkenny Garda Station and investigations are on going

There are a number of road closures in the city including; John Street, John’s Quay, John’s Bridge, Maudlin Street, Bateman Quay and Rose inn Street.

The scene remains under the control of the Fire Services and there were no reported injuries.

The listed building, known as Dr Mitchell’s House, is located to the front of the River Court Hotel on the riverside and used to house a restaurant.

Dozens of photos and video of the incident are being circulated on social media.

Online Editors