Gardaí renew witness appeal over fatal crash

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision at Listillion, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, on Thursday, September 6 at around 7.45pm.

A black Mazda 3 and a red Toyota Hilux pickup were involved in the collision that killed one of the drivers.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses or any drivers or taxi drivers who may have witnessed the collision.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have seen either of the cars prior to the fatal crash and would like to hear from anyone who has dash-cam footage and who was on the Letterkenny to Stranorlar Road between 7pm and 8pm on Thursday evening.

Anyone who can help should contact Letterkenny garda station at 074-9167100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

