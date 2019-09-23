Gardaí renew appeal in search for missing man Mark Smyth (34)

Gardaí have renewed their appeal in their search for missing man Mark Smyth.

The 34-year-old was reported missing on July 24, and was reportedly last seen in Ardee, Co Louth, in May 2018.

Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen Mark since this time. He is known to frequent the Dundalk and Drogheda areas.

Mark was last seen wearing knee-length shorts and a white t-shirt. He is described as 5'6", of slim muscular build, with short grey hair, and black/grey stubble.

Gardaí report distinguishing marks to include a bite mark to his left arm and a cauliflower left ear.

Anyone who has seen Mark or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

