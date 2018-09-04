Gardaí renew appeal for witness following fatal hit and run

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for witnesses following a fatal hit and run in Newcastlewest, Limerick on Sunday night.

A 76-year-old man, named locally as Danny Brosnan, from Rylands, Ballingarry, was found dead about 100 yards from his home on Sunday night.

Father-of-five Mr Brosnan was pronounced dead at the scene, after he had apparently earlier been hit by a vehicle. Gardaí have renewed an appeal for help from the public in tracing the driver and vehicle involved.

The collision occurred shortly before 11pm at Rylands on the R518 between Ballingarry and Rathkeale.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, anyone with information in connection with the collision or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 10.30pm and 11.15pm on the 2nd of September to contact them on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

It's understood Mr Brosnan had gone for a late evening stroll when he was critically injured. It's understood he was found by two women.

Mr Brosnan's tragic death came during a spate of tragic incidents which saw seven people killed on Irish roads since last Friday.

Online Editors