Gardaí renew appeal for teenage boy missing since early April

Paddy McDonagh (16) was last seen in Belderrig, Ballina, Co Mayo at around 7pm.

He is described as being of slight build and 5’11’’ in height. He has blue eyes and short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a grey/green padded jacket and black tracksuit bottoms with a grey stripe.

Anyone who has seen Paddy or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Belmullet Garda Station on 097 81910, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.