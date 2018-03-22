Gardaí renew appeal for missing 15-year-old girl
Gardaí have renewed their appeal for a missing 15-year-old.
Rosa Jakubowska has been missing since March 14, 2018.
Gardaí at Mountjoy are now renewing their appeal for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts the teenager, who is missing from Dublin 1.
Roza is described as being 5’5”, of thin build, with long dark hair and brown eyes.
When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, dark leggings and black runners.
Gardaí are concerned for Roza and asking anyone with any information in relation to her whereabouts to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01-666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors