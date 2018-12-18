Gardaí release reconstructed image of Dublin 'taxi rape' suspect

Gardaí have released a reconstructed image and a detailed description of a suspect in a an alleged rape in Dublin last weekend.

They are renewing their appeal for witnesses in relation to an investigation of an alleged sexual assault on a woman in the early hours of Sunday morning, December 9.

The woman - who is in her 20s - attended a Christmas party in a Ballsbridge hotel in Dublin 4 on the nightt.

She has told detectives she hailed a taxi from the venue, but got out of the car after she became unwell.

She believes she got into another taxi in the Dublin 4 area - but officers are still working on whether this vehicle was a genuine taxi.

She was reportedly raped in this vehicle between 12.43am and 2.14am on Sunday morning and ended up in Mountjoy Square, in Dublin's north inner city.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to people who may have seen her in this area between 2.14am and 3.40am on Sunday to contact them.

So far, a number of people who saw the woman in the area have come forward, telling gardaí she was in a distressed state.

The man is described as between 27 to 35 years old, with short black hair and has a beard and was wearing glasses. He was also wearing a short sleeved shirt.

Gardaí wish to make contact with any persons in the Shelbourne Road or Serpentine Avenue area between 12.45am and 2am to come forward and also in the Emmet Street area of Dublin 1 from 2am to 3am.

They said in a statement; "If any motorists who were in these areas and have dash cam in the vehicles, if they can check their footage and contact investigating Gardaí.

"Gardaí are also appealing to any persons who may have travelled in a white taxi in the early hours of Sunday morning to contact them at Irishtown Garda station 01 - 6669600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigating officers are also continuing to trawl through CCTV across the city centre in a bid to find the car in which the woman was travelling.

Online Editors