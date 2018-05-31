Gardai have renewed their appeal for witnesses in connection with an alleged sexual assault that happened in Dublin.

Gardaí release Evofit of sexual assault suspect as they renew appeal for witnesses

The incident is alleged to have happened in the Harold's Cross area between 5am and 5.30am on May 20.

The young woman met the suspect in the Grafton Street area after a night out. They walked together on the left hand side of the road onto Dame Street, through Christchurch and over towards Harold's Cross bridge.

They then turned right onto Mount Argus Road where the woman claims she was sexually assaulted. Gardai have released an Evofit of the suspect, who is described as 6ft tall with broad shoulders, black hair and a beard.

He is believed to be a foreign national who is able to converse in Spanish. They are particularly interested in speaking to a couple who spoke with the woman and the suspect.

